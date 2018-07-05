Article Tools Font size – + Share This

The Church of the Epiphany recently held a worship celebration to honor several young volunteers who made contributions. Youth serve every week as acolytes and scripture readers and assisted with the Vacation Bible School last June. The Lawrence D. Ketchum Memorial Scholarship was presented to the church’s graduating seniors, Teddy Lambert and Nathan Whitney.

