CLARKS GREEN — A planned expansion at The Church of St. Gregory will help parishioners move “forward in faith.”

The project will add about 6,000 square feet to the church, at 330 N. Abington Road. The extra space is necessary as the church adds programs and expands others, including ministries and outreach initiatives.

The additional space will see a variety of uses, with space available for meetings, music rehearsal, storage and common areas, said Bill Burkavage, a parishioner involved in the project. The parish was founded in the mid-1970s and churchgoers have made do with the space they have in the church and the adjacent rectory since then, Burkavage said.

“Any activity that occurs in the church, or if you need to have a meeting, you have to use the pastor’s living room, the pastor’s dining room or set up card tables in the back of the church,” Burkavage said. “We’ve done that for 40-some years and we’ve thrived. But as we expand these functions, there’s a real need.”

In addition to serving as a community gathering space of sorts, the new space will offer more room for viewings at the church before funerals, reception and celebration space after weddings and first communions, Burkavage said.

Parishioners hope to break ground on the project within a few months and anticipate work will last 12 or 13 months, Burkavage said. Work will not interfere with services at the church and the sanctuary will remain largely untouched until the last weeks of work, when new carpet will be installed and other work will be done, Burkavage said.

Church leaders are also seeking to have the stained glass windows in the sanctuary retrofitted to serve as doors to the added space in the building, Burkavage said.

For now, the plans still needs final approval from municipal officials.

Last week, the borough planning commission unanimously approved recommending plans for the church to be passed along to borough council for approval, pending a few conditions.

Borough council will have to hold a public hearing before it can vote on the plans, planning commission and borough solicitor Al Weinschenk said. Final approval by council will also be contingent on project planners resolving easement and lot consolidation issues and getting a permit from the state Department of Transportation. Planners have heard the latter is in the process of being approved, engineer Tony Bernardi of LaBella Associates told the planning commission at a meeting Wednesday. LaBella Associates is the engineering firm handling the project.

The earliest council could vote to approve would be next month, Weinschenk said.

