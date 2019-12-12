Article Tools Font size – + Share This

TERI LYON / FOR ABINGTON SUBURBAN Letters to Santa, written by Devine School of Dance’s second-grade ballet class, are ready to go to the North Pole. PHOTO COURTESY OF DEVINE SCHOOL OF DANCE Second-grade ballet students get into a holiday mood at Devine School of Dance in Waverly.

Every Thursday afternoon, the second-grade ballet class at Devine School of Dance in Waverly Township writes a new French ballet definition in their notebooks.

Except for last Thursday.

On that Thursday, the young dancers, clad in their merriest holiday apparel, had something different to write.

“We took a break from their traditional ballet class to get Christmas ready,” said Jaclene Devine, owner and artistic director of the dance school and affectionately called “Miss Jackie” by her students.

“The girls all dressed up, sat in a circle, and carefully picked out their paper and colored markers to write their letters and drawings to Santa telling him what they wanted,” Miss Jackie said.

The Abington Suburban got a sneak peek at their letters that were on their way to the North Pole:

Rowan Barth-Gris, age 8, wrote, “For Christmas I want twisty pets.”

Six-year-old Zoey Chang said her Christmas wish was “a snowflake headband and a white skirt.”

Annie Henderson didn’t hesitate to write, “I want a L.O.L. house for Christmas. I am 7 years old.”

Rachel Hitchcock made a point of telling Santa that she is “7 and 2/3 years old.”

“I want makeup (not kid makeup),” Rachel wrote.

Adalee Hoenie requested “a robot cat and a pack of Pop Pops Pets,” but also asked Santa to “surprise me. I am 6.”

Meanwhile, Keira Hozempa wrote, “I want a Moana figurine set for Christmas. I am 6 years old.”

Lila Jordan asked for a white hoverboard.

For Lily Kalechitz, deciding what to write was easy.

“I want a puppy for Christmas. I am 6 years old,” Lily said.

Eight-year-old Grace Keeler asked for a Quad.

Elena Mitchell wrote, “I want a fluff unicorn notebook for Christmas. I am 8 years old. Merry Christmas.”

Julia Morgan, age 8, requested “a Christmas crayon book for Christmas.”

Meanwhile, Gia Perri, wrote, “Santa, I am 7 years old. I can’t wait to see you! And I want slime.”

Rose Russini, age 8, put in a special request for “an iPod for Christmas.”

Lin Schaefer said she wants a music kit.

“I am 7 years old. Yay, yay!!!” wrote Lin.

Clare Sheils, age 7 ½, requested “an iPad for Christmas.”

And 8-year-old Addie Stark asked for a tie-dye choker necklace.

For Miss Jackie, watching her students write to Santa moved her personally and filled her studio with Christmas cheer.

“As they wrote, you could hear the excitement in their voices, and see the joy and love in their hearts,” she said. “No matter what holiday we celebrate, watching these girls was a reminder that we should all fill our hearts and other’s hearts with that same joy and love.”

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.