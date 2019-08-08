

Chris DiMattio performs with Ken McGraw's Brass & Ivory Orchestra for the July 31 installment of the Lakeside Wednesday Concerts series at Hillside Park.



Ken McGraw's Brass and Ivory Orchestra performs at Hillside Park Wednesday, July 31.



From left: Kayleigh Leonard, Leo, 7 months, and Megan Boettcher, all of Clarks Summit, take in the music from the bench swing at Hillside Park.



Jamie Abda, 10, of South Abington Twp., displays his catch at the lake at Hillside Park during the July 31 Lakeside Wednesday Concert.



Both the music and the kids were swinging at Hillside Park for the July 31 Lakeside Wednesday Concert by Chris DiMattio and Ken McGraw's Brass and Ivory Orchestra. From left: Matthew Demuth, 8; Norah DiMichele, 6; Zoe Zymblosky, 4, and Zander Zymblosky, 9.