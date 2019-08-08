Article Tools
Ken McGraw’s Brass and Ivory Orchestra performs at Hillside Park Wednesday, July 31.
Both the music and the kids were swinging at Hillside Park for the July 31 Lakeside Wednesday Concert by Chris DiMattio and Ken McGraw’s Brass and Ivory Orchestra. From left: Matthew Demuth, 8; Norah DiMichele, 6; Zoe Zymblosky, 4, and Zander Zymblosky, 9.
Up next
The Lakeside Wednesday Concerts will continue every Wednesday through Aug. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Hillside Park. Admission is free; donations are accepted for the Dalton Food Pantry.
The remaining schedule includes:
Aug. 14: Presbybop Quintet
Aug. 21 (Kids Night): The Wanabees
Aug. 28: Friends of the Gypsy with Senator John Blake