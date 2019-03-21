Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — The laws concerning marijuana are changing throughout the United States and medical marijuana is already approved for use in Pennsylvania for those whose health indicates the need. Keeping up with these changes can be confusing. What does legalization mean? What are the effects of marijuana – benefits and risks?

Joe Vinson will present information about these questions on Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place.

His presentation, “Everything You Wanted to Know about Marijuana, but Were Afraid to Ask,” will cover in layman’s terms the history, the nature and the chemical reaction in its use. He will examine the effects on the health of users and address the benefits that recent research has discovered.

A sweet return

Vinson returns to The Gathering Place April 17 at 7 p.m. to discuss another area of his research – chocolate. He’ll present chocolate’s long history and its health benefits as an antioxidant, an aid to brain function and an aphrodisiac.

Vinson has a Ph.D. in physical organic chemistry and analytical chemistry and teaches chemistry at The University of Scranton.

His research has been featured in USA Today, Prevention, Psychology Today, Consumer Reports, AARP, Chronicle of Higher Education, Tufts Health & Nutrition Newsletter, US News & World Report and lampooned in a cartoon in Time magazine.

He has appeared on Good Morning America Sunday, NPR All Things Considered and The Peoples’ Pharmacy, and is the author of more than 100 publications.

The Gathering Place for Community, Arts & Education is located at 304 S. State Street in Clarks Summit. For more information about these two programs, visit gatheringplacecs.org.