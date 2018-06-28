Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Catching fireflies. Bike riding. Shooting hoops. Flashlight tag. Water gun fights. Chasing down an ice-cream truck for a Creamsicle.

These activities defined summer during my childhood, back when every day felt like Saturday.

Last week I wrote about “chucking memories” – throwing away my favorite pair of shoes, worn out classic Converse sneakers that carried a lot of memories – and the struggle to let go. My point was to caution against living in the past and missing out on the present.

But there’s another side to the coin. At the risk of contradicting myself, sometimes it’s good to revisit the past and even recreate parts of it in the present.

I’m uncertain of the exact moment in time, but there came a point after graduating high school when the changing of seasons lost significance. And that bothers me.

I’m not referring to just summer. As a kid I loved winter because it delivered school closings and days spent building snow forts and going sledding. Now winter delivers snow storms to bury my car and cover roads to make travel treacherous. I’d rather stay indoors sipping hot chocolate.

Fall no longer carries the same excitement it used to either. Instead it screams, “winter is coming.”

Spring still arrives as a breath of fresh air, but it also brings rain, mud and “spring cleaning” tasks.

When I graduated high school in 2006, I vowed to always remain a kid.

“When I turn 30,” I told myself, “I’ll be a 30-year-old kid. When I turn 50, I’ll be a 50-year-old kid. When I turn 80, I’ll be an 80-year-old kid. And if I live to be 100, I’ll be a 100-year-old kid.”

Sometimes I forget that vow. Sometimes I need to take a step back and remember what it’s like to be a kid.

I asked my Facebook friends Sunday evening to list their favorite everyday summer activities from childhood. I expected two or three people to reply, but by 8 a.m. Monday, 50 comments were made on the post.

The question struck

a chord.

Answers ranged from making s’mores (yum!) to making mud pies (hopefully not eating them), catching fireflies (the most popular) to counting mosquito bites (the struggle was real) and bike riding (do we ever forget how?) to building forts (whether in trees or on the ground).

A couple people talked about riding their bikes to Manning’s or another local shop for ice cream.

Others reminisced of imaginative activities with neighborhood friends: playing “house,” “cops and robbers,” and “war” games, for a few examples.

Jumping rope, swimming, camping, fishing, exploring the woods, water games, picnics, skating and blowing bubbles were some of the others.

I’m not saying we should all ditch work to go outside and play, but I think it can be healthy to channel that inner child once in a while and relax.

Walk barefoot in

the grass.

Splash in a puddle.

Start a water balloon fight.

Ride your bike to

Manning’s for ice cream.

Because why not?

It’s summer.