SUBMITTED PHOTO Brenda Spangenberg displays one of the chairs she painted to be auctioned off for Marley’s Mission.

GLENBURN TWP. — Church of the Epiphany, 25 Church Hill, will host a silent auction for Marley’s Mission on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m. Local artists have been painting children’s wooden chairs featuring different designs.

More than 50 chairs went out to be painted, and the designs include but are not limited to: a bear with bees and honey, an owl and owlets awake at night, a shark ready to attack (but this one has a “Finding Nemo” motif complete with octopus), a unicorn set in a pink and lavender background, a mother duck and ducklings and a horse.

The chairs will be on display at the event, with doors opening at 1 p.m. and bidding at 1:30. The auction will close when the bidding has stopped. Minimum bid is $25 per chair. All checks for the auction are to be made payable to Marley’s Mission.

For more information, call 570-563-1564 or text 570-878-4670.

Marley’s Mission, 2150 Port Royal Road, Newton Township, is a non-profit organization that provides equine-based therapy free of charge to children, and their families, who have experienced trauma.