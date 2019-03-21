Article Tools Font size – + Share This

EMMA BLACK / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Abington Senior Community Center, 1151 Winola Road, Clarks Summit.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Older adults can enjoy all types of activities at the Abington Senior Community Center.

But it’s about more than just having fun.

“People watch out for each other,” said Sandy Tomachick, one of the center’s three co-managers. “If someone has not been here in a while, someone will come into the office and ask about them. That is the nicest thing about the center. It is the members asking how they can help someone. It makes the center so great.”

Co-manager Adele Bianchi agrees.

“People are so friendly,” Bianchi said. “It is a great place to meet friends and for them to stay in shape. I like to go out on the floor and talk to them. I have good listening ears.”

Mary O’ Donnell is the third co-manager.

The Abington Senior Community Center, 1151 Winola Road, is a senior day service managed by Telespond Senior Services, Inc. in conjunction with the Site Council Volunteers. It is funded in part with the Pennsylvania Department of Aging and the Lackawanna County Board of Commissioners through the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging, the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties and the Human Services Development Fund.

The history

The late Angeline “Angie” Kochis wrote “A Brief History of the Abington Senior Center.” She was a member of the senior center and secretary from July 1991 to June 1999.

Plans for opening a senior center in the Abingtons began in 1989 when the Clarks Summit Bourgh Council began working toward its goal of having a senior center in the Abingtons on July 3, 1991.

At first, the senior center conducted programs at the Presbyterian church. Different locations in the Abingtons were considered for the center.

The Abington Area Joint Recreation Board leased more than an acre of land on Winola Road to the Clarks Summit Borough on Aug. 13, 1992. Council accepted the lease and ground was broken for the new senior center on Oct. 23, 1995. An addition was later added in 1999. The grand opening was held on Dec. 3, 1994.

Activities

The center, open to people age 55 and older, offers a variety of exercise programs including Forever Young exercise class, yoga, tai cha for beginners, advanced and intermediate and walking club.

“There is a lot of social activity,” said member Ed Imes. “Playing cards helps mental agility tremendously. I also paint here and play the bass and guitar. Seniors find a sense of relevance here and they use their skills.”

People can paint with water color or play bridge and pinochle. There is line dancing and mahjong. The center has a pool table and a shuffleboard.

“It is a lot of fun if you win or lose,” said member Jean Darck, who was playing pool with a group of members.

“I play bridge here three times a week and pinochle two times a week,” said another member, Colene Gleason. “It is a family here. When you come to the center, you get to see all your friends.”

Lunch is served daily for $2.

There are guest speakers who talk about home health, elder law and other topics pertaining to senior citizens. Parties are held throughout the year and there is an appreciation dinner in August at a local restaurant.

For more information on becoming a member stop by the senior center or call 570-586-8996.

Abington Senior Community Center’s upcoming trips

■ April 30: Hunteron Hills Playhouse. Cost: $95 for members, $105 for nonmembers.

■ May 17: Tioga Downs Casino. Cost: $40; includes a $30 rebate and $10 food voucher.

■ July 25 and 26: Finger Lakes overnight. Cost: $269 (based on double occupancy).

■ Dec. 1-8: Bahamas cruise.

For more information, contact the center at 570-586-8996.