Article Tools Font size – + Share This

TERI LYON / FOR ABINGTON SUBURBAN Home-grown cherry tomatoes make a healthy snack.

I’m the first to admit that nutrition wasn’t always the first thing on my mind when I was trying to get one of my daughters to a dance class after school and another to cheerleading practice after that.

It was often a major victory just to get everyone fed.

But in March, National Nutrition Month, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics reminds us that good nutrition is a major ingredient for good health. This year, the organization encourages families to “eat right, bite by bite.”

These “20 Health Tips for 2020” from the Academy might take a little planning, but are worth the effort. Even taking a few of these steps is taking steps in the right direction.

1. Eat breakfast. Include lean protein, whole grains, fruits and vegetables.

2. Make half your plate fruits and vegetables. Fruits and veggies add color, flavor and texture plus vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber to your plate.

3. Watch portion sizes. See how close your portions are to the recommended serving size.

4. Be active. Regular physical activity has many health benefits. Children and teens should get 60 or more minutes of physical activity per day, and adults at least two hours and 30 minutes per week.

5. Get to know food labels. Reading the Nutrition Facts panel can help you shop and eat or drink smarter.

6. Fix healthy snacks. Healthy snacks can sustain your energy levels between meals, especially when they include a combination of foods.

7. Consult an RDN. Registered dietitian nutritionists can help you by providing sound, easy-to-follow personalized nutrition advice.

8. Follow food safety guidelines. Reduce your chances of getting sick with regular hand washing, separating raw foods from ready-to-eat foods, cooking foods to the appropriate internal temperature and refrigerating food properly.

9. Drink more water. Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water, especially if you are active, an older adult or live or work in hot conditions.

10. Get cooking. Preparing foods at home can be healthy, rewarding and cost-effective.

11. Dine out without ditching goals. You can eat out and stick to your healthy eating plan. Plan ahead, ask questions and choose foods carefully.

12. Enact family meal time. Plan to eat as a family at least a few times each week. Set a regular mealtime, turn off the TV and electronic devices. Get kids involved in meal planning and cooking.

13. Banish brown bag boredom. Whether it’s for work or school, prevent brown bag boredom with easy-to-make, healthy lunch ideas. Try a whole-wheat pita pocket with veggies and hummus or a low sodium vegetable soup with whole grain crackers.

14. Reduce added sugars. Food and drinks with added sugars can contribute empty calories and little or no nutrition.

15. Eat seafood twice a week. Fish and shellfish contain a range of nutrients including healthy omega-3 fats.

16. Explore new foods and flavors. Choose a fruit, vegetable or whole grain that’s new to you or your family on every shopping trip.

17. Experiment with plant-based meals. Many recipes that use meat and poultry can be made without.

18. Make an effort to reduce food waste. Check out what foods you have on hand before stocking up at the grocery store. Plan meals based on leftovers and only buy what you will use or freeze within a couple days.

19. Slow down at mealtime. Instead of eating on the run, try sitting down and focusing on the food you’re about to eat.

20. Supplement with caution. Choose foods first for your nutritional needs.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.