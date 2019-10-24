CLARKS SUMMIT — The sun shone as a wagon filled with hay and happy riders made its way through the borough. Scarecrows and painted pumpkins lined State Street. A block of Spring Street was closed to traffic, as it was the epicenter for the festivities and an outdoor market.

The Abington Business and Professional Association’s (ABPA) Fall Fun and Market Day in the Abingtons offered activities for all on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Several vendors were on hand to sell their wares – everything from local honey by Murphy’s Bee Farm in Newton Township to Miss Debbie’s Soaps from Throop.

A bounce house and food tents sponsored by Heritage Baptist Church were popular stops. Hotdogs, hot apple cider and baked treats were on the menu. The food, hay rides with Mike Depew of Reaper’s Revenge and a bounce house were offered free to the community by the church.

Heritage Baptist Church used to have a fall festival for the community at its property on Venard Road, but moved the festivities downtown in 2010 to be part of the ABPA’s Fall Fun Day. The church has been part of the event every year since.

“We love our community and wanted to come down and be a part of this,” Associate Pastor Paul Osborn said. “Heritage Baptist Church wants to be accessible and want people in the Abingtons to know we care. Our church is part of the ABPA and (we) are excited to be a part of the Fall Fun Day again this year. Last year, the event was rained out. This year, we have great weather and welcome the opportunity to bless our community.”

The Gathering Place offered turkey chili, chicken chili, regular chili and vegetarian chili for sale along with regular and gluten free corn bread. It also hosted a free craft for children and bobbing for donuts activity. At noon, the Kennedy Creek Strummers entertained everyone with popular songs and toe-tapping tunes.

Evan Hughes worked his artistry on pumpkins throughout the day, stopping at different businesses and leaving carved pumpkin masterpieces on display.

At the Pocket Park on Depot Street, the Abington Community Library provided free take-home crafts for kids and information on upcoming events. Troop 251 offered free s’mores with a fire pit for marshmallow roasting. Scouts handed out information sharing that the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of the Abingtons meet at the same time and place, Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Clarks Green United Methodist Church, in order to make it easier for families. Heritage Baptist Church sponsored games on the lawn at the Pocket Park.

Abington residents enjoyed visiting the downtown shops and taking part in the festivities.

“We love doing life together,” said Beth Welman. “Just being out in our community and connecting with each other – it’s a beautiful day.”