SCRANTON — The Catholic Choral Society will begin its 71st year Tuesday, Sept. 3, with rehearsals on Tuesdays, 6:15-8:30 p.m. at the IHM Center at Marywood University.

The Choral Society is nondenominational and includes members from Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wayne, Susquehanna, Pike and Wyoming counties. The chorus performs sacred, classical and secular music at performances in Northeast Pennsylvania.

New members are welcome and no auditions, except for voice placement, are required.

The Catholic Choral Society’s first concert is the annual November Generations Concert on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., when the chorus will host regional choral groups from elementary school through college at Holy Rosary Church in Scranton. Additional choral programs are scheduled for the Advent, Christmas and Lenten and spring seasons.

Ann Manganiello of Exeter is director of the Catholic Choral Society, and Jean Shields of Scranton the accompanist.

Board members assisting co-presidents Brenda Grunza of Nicholson and Dr. Tom Rittenhouse of Clarks Summit include: Lois Ostrowski of Pittston, vice president; Nancy Flannery of Kingston; Sheila O’Brien of Dunmore; Barbara Barrett of Dunmore; Kate Conaboy of Archbald and Rich Gibbons of Hunlock Creek.

For more information, visit catholicchoralsociety.org, call 570-575-1040 and like the society’s Facebook page.