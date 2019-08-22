Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JULIE JEFFERY MANWARREN / ABINGTON SUBURBAN FILE PHOTO The Abington Heights marching band performs at the Back to School Carnival. JULIE JEFFERY MANWARREN / ABINGTON SUBURBAN FILE PHOTO Last year’s Back to School Carnival attracted a crowd to the grounds of the Abington Heights High School in South Abington Township.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Students in the Abington Heights School District will return to the classrooms on Sept. 4. Before they return, they can attend the annual Back-to-School Carnival hosted by members of the National Honor Society Friday, Aug. 23 from 5-8 p.m. at the Abington Heights High School, 222 Noble Road.

The event is open to students in the Abington Heights School District, their parents, school administration, faculty and staff. Admission is free.

Membership in the National Honor Society is open to eligible juniors and seniors and is based on scholarship, service, leadership and character.

During the year, group members carry out various service projects and a food drive around Thanksgiving.

“We are very excited to welcome our students back to school,” said Michael Mahon, school district superintendent. “The Back-to-School Carnival is a great way to bring our community together to celebrate the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

“There are many initiatives for 2019-2020 including a unique program that will allow senior students to attend Johnson College to major in building trades, a new emotional support class at Abington Heights High School and the piloting of a new language arts program in grades kindergarten to fifth.”

This will be Jen Tarr’s fifth Back-to-School Carnival as the National Honor Society advisor.

“Each year, our goal is to provide a fun experience that brings our community together to celebrate the beginning of the school year,” Tarr said. “It is a great way to unify our students and community in the education of our youth.

“I support and guide the students as they make decisions in how the carnival will run. It is their carnival, so I let them make most of the final decisions, but with some guidance and coaching. It is a big undertaking and the students display all four pillars [character, scholarship, leadership and service] of the National Honor Society as they strive in providing this great opportunity for the Abington Heights School District.”

“We are volunteering in the community as leaders,” said Gianna Toth, senior and treasurer of the National Honor Society.

Games at the carnival will include giant Connect 4, Jenga and Kerplunk, mini golf, parachute, ping pong, corn hole, Kan Jam and others, as well as minute to win it games such as cup stacking.

The games will be supervised and run by the captains of the fall sports teams.

Other activities include a haunted house in the high school auditorium, a dunk tank with school faculty and administrators taking their turns and a bounce house.

There will also be an opportunity to “meet the Comets” in the parking lot.

National Honor Society vice president Jenna Patel, a senior, is taking care of logistics for the event.

“I set up the games and food trucks,” Patel said. “I also talk to the administrators to get tables and other things we need.”

National Honor Society secretary Dominick DeSeta, a senior, is in charge of the music.

“We have two student bands, and I am looking for popular music to play when they are not playing,” DeSeta said. “The Abington Heights marching band is also playing. We are trying to improve from last years carnival We are working with seniors from last year and seeing what worked and what didn’t work.”

There will be food trucks such as Manning’s, Hooked and Southwest Savory. In addition, Nina’s Wing Bites & Pizza and Nicky’s Hoagies will be sold.

Cotton candy is available at no cost.

National Honor Society Secretary Jack Slusser is charged with advertising for the event.

“I love to talk to people and communicate with them,” Slusser said. “I think I am good at it. We are expecting a lot of people at the event.”

“I am very proud of the hard work and the leadership the National Honor Society members are doing for this yearly tradition,” said Abington Heights High School principal Andrew Snyder. “I am looking forward to the upcoming school year and the great opportunities we have for students to get involved in and to prepare them when they leave here.”

“Come to the carnival and see what Abington Heights School District is all about,” said National Honor Society president Faatihah Nayeem, a senior.

“It is a really fun day and I am looking forward to it,’ said Toth. “We are growing from what happened last year.”

If you go

What: Abington Heights Back-to-School Carnival

When: Friday, Aug. 23, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Abington Heights High School, 222 Noble Road, South Abington Twp.

Cost: free admission; food will be offered for sale.