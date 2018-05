Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Carmel Ardito School of Dance will present “The Young Dancer,” featuring “When I Grow Up” performed by the junior company members of the Peckville Studio. The show will be held on Sunday, June 3, beginning at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at the studio, from participating students, or at the door beginning at 2 p.m. From left, front row: Natalie Lowry, Hannah Callejas, Eva Tomassoni and Megan Dupay. Standing: Lea Giovagnoli, Antonia Piraino and Madeline Demansky. Kneeling: Olivia DePrato.