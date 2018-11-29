Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — Pudge Adcroft drove up Stone Avenue and saw the condition of the back of the Clarks Green Cemetery. She decided something needed to be done and took action to improve it.

“I live nearby and came over one day,” said Adcroft. “You could not see the stone wall that was there.

Jose Paramo and his crew at J.P.’s Landscaping took down a dead tree and cut branches from trees that were overhanging in the cemetery. Forsythia bushes were removed and the stone wall rebuilt. Grass seed was planted.

“We continue to strive to improve the cemetery,” said Warren Watkins, president and board chairman, Clarks Green Cemetery Association. “Last year, we had to remove five trees that were damaged in a storm. Those trees were probably there 100 years. Adcroft’s project is appreciated since it is on the major entry off Stone Avenue and gives the cemetery a nice appearance as people drive up the street.”

“Pudge Adcroft came to a Clarks Summit borough meeting to ask if the borough could help clean up the cemetery. I went up to help, cleaned out some weeds and did some weed whacking,” said Clarks Summit Mayor Herman Johnson. “Pudge Adcroft spent a lot of time on it and now the area looks beautiful. It is a compliment to the cemetery.”

The border between Clarks Summit and Clarks Green boroughs runs through the cemetery.

“I live near the cemetery and if you drove by you’d see how the back of the cemetery looked,” said Matt Jenkins, Adcroft’s nephew. “I took a walk up there and saw Pudge pulling weeds. I went home to get some clippers. We pulled out a ton of weeds. Wow. What a difference that made. It looks a million times better and it was well worth the effort.”

“It was important for me to see this project through for the cemetery,” said Adcroft. “I am so proud of it.”