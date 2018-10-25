Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE WAVERLY COMM The Waverly Small Works Gallery is in the Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road, Waverly Township.

WAVERLY TWP. — The Waverly Small Works Gallery in the South Wing of the Waverly Community House (Comm), announced its third annual juried small works show.

This year’s exhibition is open themed and the gallery invites all artists (excluding video/installation and sculpture unable to be hung) to submit. Works must be under 16 inches in any direction including framing, and must be wall mounted. This national juried exhibition is open to artists at least 18 years of age and welcomes both traditional and non-traditional work.

The deadline for submission is Friday, Oct. 26. Entrants will be notified via email on Monday, Oct. 29. All accepted works must be delivered on Saturday, Nov. 10 between 1 and 4 p.m.

The exhibition will be open to the public during The Comm’s Artisans’ Marketplace Saturday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Awards will be presented Saturday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m.

For submission forms and more information, visit waverlycomm.org or the Waverly Small Works Gallery Facebook page.