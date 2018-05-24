Article Tools Font size – + Share This



ONGOING

Artists sought: The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, will hold its fourth art show from June 22 to Aug. 7. The theme is “Land, Sea and Sky,” and the entry deadline is June 8. Local artists wishing to enter their work can find more information online at gatheringplaceCS.org.

State rep. outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month (next session: June 20), alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

UPCOMING

Concert: Soprano Katy Williams will join the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic in a performance on Friday, May 25, at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church on School Street in Clarks Summit. Tickets are $35 regular price and discounted at $15 when purchasing online at nepaphil.org with the code “church.”

Kids’ fishing derby: Lackawanna Federation of Sportsmans Clubs and Lackawanna Valley Trout Unlimited are sponsoring the 68th Annual Kids Fishing Derby for ages 9-15 at Lackawanna State Park on Saturday June 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All children will receive a prize.

Clarks Summit Cleanup: Councilman Patrick Williams, in conjunction with PennDOT and DEP, rescheduled the Great Clarks Summit Cleanup for Saturday, June 2, 10 a.m. to noon. Councilman Williams is organizing volunteers to go to area parks and help make them beautiful. Anyone interested and willing to volunteer should wear appropriate attire and meet in the front of the Clarks Summit Borough Building, 304 S. State St. Gloves, trash bags and safety vests for the cleanup will be provided.

Medication Take-Back: A Medication Take-Back event will be held June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit All are invited to bring expired or unused medication to event for proper disposal. Sponsored by the Volunteer Action Center. Call 570-347-5616, ext. 213 for details.

AHCL banquet: The Abington Heights Civic League’s end of year banquet will be held June 5 at 6 p.m. at Constantino’s Catering & Events in Glenburn Township. Items for The Griffin Pond Animal Shelter will be collected. New members are always welcome. For more information call 570-587-3101.

Pancake breakfast: Dalton United Methodist Church, 125 S. Turnpike Road, will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast June 9 from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children; add eggs for $1.

Book club: The next meeting of the Mysteries and Detectives Book Club will be Tuesday June 12 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. The book selection for June is Patricia Wentworth’s “Grey Mask” a Miss Silver mystery. The author for July is Elizabeth George.

Golf tourney: The Lackawanna Blind Association will host the 32nd Annual William J. Jordon, M.D., Memorial Swing for Sight Golf Tournament on Monday, June 18 at Glen Oak Country Club in Clarks Summit. For more information and reservations call 570-342-7613.

Email your organization’s events to suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com. Have them in by noon on Friday to have them included in the following Thursday’s edition.