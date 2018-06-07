Article Tools Font size – + Share This



JUNE 8 Purse Bingo: Abington Christian Academy will hold a purse bingo fundraiser Friday, June 8 at 7 p.m. at the Chinchilla Hose Company, 113 Shady Lane Road, South Abington Township. Tickets, which are $25, include 12 rounds of bingo. For tickets, text Micha Lovell at 570-906-8641 or email AbingtonChristianAcademy@gmail.com. JUNE 9

Pancake breakfast: Dalton United Methodist Church, 125 S. Turnpike Road, will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast Saturday, June 9, 8-11 a.m. The cost is $8; $4 for children; add eggs for $1.

Dance recital: The students of Joan’s Dance Studio will present “Steps Up On the Stage” on Saturday, June 9, 7:30 p.m. at Clarks Summit Elementary School on West Grove Street. Tickets, available at the door, are $10.

JUNE 10

A stringed story: Violin virtuoso Jaime Jorge will play and share his personal story on Sunday, June 10, at 9 and 11 a.m. at Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 S. Abington Road. Those playing stringed instruments are invited to also attend a meet-and-greet teaching moment at 1 p.m. at the church. For more information, call 570-586-8286, visit CGAssembly.com or visit the church.

JUNE 12

Book club: The next meeting of the Mysteries and Detectives Book Club will be Tuesday, June 12, 7 -8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. The book selection for June is Patricia Wentworth’s “Grey Mask” a Miss Silver mystery. The author for July is Elizabeth George.

JUNE 13

Medicare session: In partnership with the Voluntary Action Center, the Waverly Community House will host a free informational Medicare counseling session Wednesday, June 13, 5:30-8 p.m. An APPRISE counselor will be available in the CRB Room in the South Wing of The Comm. for those who are new to Medicare, contemplating retirement or have received mailings from their plan that they don’t understand.

JUNE 18

Golf tournament: The Lackawanna Blind Association will host the 32nd annual William J. Jordon, M.D., Memorial Swing for Sight Golf Tournament on Monday, June 18, at Glen Oak Country Club in Clarks Summit. For more information and reservations call 570-342-7613.

JUNE 30

Strawberry festival: The fourth annual Strawberry 5K Run and Festival will take place Saturday, June 30, on Spring and Davis streets in Clarks Summit. Runners of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in the 5K race, organized by the National Running Center, which will begin at 9 a.m. Immediately following that race, the Kids’ Fun Run will begin. Following the two races, families can enjoy strawberry shortcake, strawberry lemonade and other treats offered by The Gathering Place and local vendors. Kids can take part in Festival games from 9-11:30 a.m. To register, visit bit.ly/2k94LYw or call Ashley at the National Running Center at 570-586-1620. For general information, visit GatheringPlace CS.org and for vendor info, call Anne at 570-881-7612.

JULY 3

Fireworks: The Rotary Club of the Abingtons will hold its annual fireworks show on Tuesday, July 3, at the Abington Heights Middle School in Clarks Summit (raindate July 4). There will be food and amusement vendors, open for business at 5 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at dusk. Cost: $5 per vehicle. Visit the Rotary Club of the Abingtons Facebook page for updates.

JULY 10

Casino trip: The Abington Senior Center is going on a trip to the Hollywood Casino in Harrisburg on Tuesday, July 10. Cost is $40; you will get a $35 rebate and a $5 food voucher. Call the center at 570-586-8996 for more information.

ONGOING

Rec center: The Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton-Ransom Blvd., had begun its summer hours, which will run through Tuesday, Sept. 18. They are: weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

State rep. outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month (next session: June 20), alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.