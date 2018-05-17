Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Email your organization’s events to suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com. Have them in by noon on Friday to have them included in the following Thursday’s edition. Visit abingtonsuburban.com for the complete calendar listing.

Volunteers Sought: Volunteers are needed to place flags on veterans’ graves at Abington Hills Cemetary. Meet at the cemetery on Saturday, May 19, at 9 a.m.

Farmers’ Market: The Hillside Park Farmers Market returns to Hillside Park Thursdays through Oct. 25, 2-6 p.m. at Hillside Park, 1188 Winola Road in South Abington Township. Opening day will feature musical guests Zieger Family Music, vendor samples and food.

Join the Parade: Abington Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7069 in Clarks Summit will sponsor the annual Memorial Day parade on May 28, starting at 11 a.m. Any groups or individuals who want to be included in the line of march must contact the post at 570-586-9821, daily after 1 p.m. The parade will form at 10 a.m. at the Clarks Summit Elementary School on West Grove Street.

Garden Help Sought: Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the Waverly Community Garden should sign up on the Garden’s Facebook page: facebook.com/waverlygarden.

Seeking Players: 14U/16U fastpitch travel softball team is seeking a catcher and utility player to finalize their team for this coming summer. Contact 570-504-4808, 570-351-5187 or 570-241-7030 for more information.

Observatory Programs: Keystone College’s Thomas G. Cupillari Astronomical Observatory will hold its spring programs on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. through May 25. Open to the public and free of charge, the spring sessions will be held regardless of sky conditions, but will be cancelled by the threat of severe weather.

This season’s astronomical programs will feature an illustrated lecture and telescopic observations. Large groups such as school classes, scouts and community organizations interested in attending should call 570-945-8402 or email observatory@keystone.edu to schedule a session. The observatory is on Route 107, two miles east of Fleetville. For more information, visit keystone.edu/observatory.

Art market: The Gathering Place will hold an Art Market on the second Saturday of the month (next market: June 9), 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Art Market is a venue in which artists and craftspeople of many genres can exhibit and sell their creations in a nonjuried forum. Last month’s market featured potters, jewelry designers, purse and clothing creators and more. Area artisans who wish to take part can find more details at GatheringPlaceCS.org. In addition to the displayed works, each second Saturday will have a live demonstration.

Community Band: The Crystal Band of Scranton invites you to play with them for their 2018 season. Originated in 1879, the Crystal Band is an all-volunteer community band composed of musicians ranging from high school students to retirees. No auditions required. Practices are Monday nights, 7:30-9 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Abington, 100 Carbondale Road in Waverly. For more information, visit crystalband.com.

Borough Meeting Schedule: Clarks Summit Borough’s schedule of meetings in 2018 is:

Borough council: regular meetings will be on the first Wednesday of each month; work sessions will be on the last Wednesday of the month.

Zoning hearing board: regular meetings will be on the second Tuesday of each month (as needed).

Planning commission: regular meetings will be on the third Wednesday of each month (as needed).

Shade tree commission: regular meetings will be on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Police pension board: regular meetings will be on Wednesdays, Aug. 15 and Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. Civil service commission: regular meetings will be held as needed.

Except as noted, all other meetings and work sessions are held at 7 p.m. in council chambers on the second floor of the borough building, 304 S. State St. Additional meetings/public hearings will be advertised. Cancellations will be posted at the front entrance to the borough building at the South State Street entrance and on the borough’s bulletin board on South State Street.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month (next session: June 20), alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

iPad Clinic: The Abington Senior Center has an iPad clinic on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Anyone interested can call the center at 570-586-8996.

Rec Center Hours: The Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton Ransom Blvd., has begun fall and winter hours, which will continue through May, 2018: weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 3-8:30 p.m. Saturdays 10 am to 5 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m.

Communuity Singers: The Wally Gordon Community Singers invite you to sing with them for their 2017-18 season. Based in Clarks Summit, this group was founded 35 years ago to give local people an opportunity to pursue the love of choral music, regardless of training or ability. Membership is open to high school and adult singers. No auditions required. Two concerts per season: early December and early May. Rehearsals are Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church music room, 1310 Morgan Highway in Clarks Summit. For more information, call 570-561-6005 or visit their Facebook page.

Open jam session: Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Bring an instrument and jump in to this weekly musical session. Duffy’s Coffee House, 306 S. State St., Clarks Summit. 570-586-1380.

Mahjong: Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m. National Mahjong League Inc. players. No experience necessary. Adults only. Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. 570-587-3440 or lclshome.org.

Scrabble: Thursdays, 1 p.m. No registration necessary. Adults only. Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Call 570-587-3440 or visit lclshome.org.

Alzheimer’s Association: The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania hosts a support group meeting at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, on the last Tuesday of the month from 7-8 p.m. For reservations, call 570-585-8099.

Upstairs Thrift: A nonprofit shop is at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township. It has upscale clothing for all, household items, childrens’ toys, books and games. It is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit Upstairs Thrift on Facebook for more information.

Sewing Club: The Glenburn 4-H Sewing Club is taking registrations for youth to sign up for 4-H textile science projects. In 4-H, members learn basic clothing construction skills to complete a garment of their choice, according to their experience and interest. Leaders accept all levels of experience from beginners to advanced youngsters. Boys and girls, ages 8–19, are encouraged to register by calling 570-563- 1369.

Tots and Toddlers Music Time: At Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township: Tots and Toddlers Music Time, six 45-minute sessions Thursdays (6 months to 5 years), 5:45-6:30 p.m.; Fridays (3-5 years), 9:15-10 a.m.; (6 months to 2 years), 10-10:45 a.m.; and Saturdays (6 months to 5 years), 11-11:45 a.m. All classes are held in the Scout Room.

Free Yoga Class: The Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, located at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Grove St., is sponsoring a free yoga class on Tuesday evenings from 6-7 p.m., instructed by Tina Young.

Social Singles Club: A social singles club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at Our Lady of Snows Church rectory basement, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Meet other active, mature singles for fun activities and friendship. Call Linda at 570-470-5220 for more information.

Reflective Address Markers: The Fleetville Volunteer Fire Co. is selling reflective address markers for the residents of Benton Township. Organizers say that the markers are highly visible day and night, with reflective material on both sides. They are also fade-resistant and will last for years. Markers are $20 and will help the fire department find residences quickly in case of an emergency. Call 570-945-3139 for more information or to place an order.

Yoga Classes for Seniors: A yoga class for beginners is offered to seniors 55 years of age and older at the Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road. The class is held each Monday at the center from 11:15 a.m. to noon. A fee of $5 per class is required to help pay for the professional instructor. Call 570-586-8996 for more information.

Pavilion Rentals Available: The Lakeside Pavilion at the Abington Area Community Park, located at the intersection of Winola Road and Grove St., is available for rentals. Amenities include the use of Eston Wilson Lake, the boundless playground, soccer and softball fields, hiking and nature trails and a dog park. Handicapped-accessible parking is also available. Reservation forms are available at the Clarks Summit Borough Building, 304 S. State St., or online at abingtonparks.com. Call 570-585-4811 for more information.

Eating Disorder Support Group: Marywood University’s Psychological Services Center will host a weekly eating disorder support group on Tuesdays from 8-9 p.m.,in the McGowan Center for Graduate and Professional Studies. The group is limited to those 18 years of age and older and the fee is $5 per session. For more information, to register for the group or for any questions regarding this group or individual treatment options, call 570-348-6269.

Grief Support: VNA Hospice and Home Health, 301 Delaware Ave. in Olyphant, offers a variety of grief/bereavement support groups.

• Bereavement support group. This more traditional group assists participants in learning to cope with the new challenges facing them as they grieve. Third Thursday of each month, 6-8 p.m.; and the second Wednesday of each month, 12:30-2 p.m.

• Knitting and crocheting group. Beginners and experienced join together with instructors on hand, knitting/crocheting items for preemies, which are donated to hospitals in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. Bring your own knitting needles and crochet hooks. Patterns and instruction provided. Mondays, 1:30-3 p.m.

• Fisherman knot rosary & sleeping bag project. VNA provides the twine needed to produce these soft rosary that are then donated to skilled nursing facilities, personal care homes and VA Hospital in Wilkes-Barre. They also make sleeping bags for our homeless community. Tuesdays 1-2:30 p.m.

• Yoga for healing. Soothing the body, mind and spirit in a gentle way helps the whole being to relax and heal. There is a $10 fee per class. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat or blanket. Tuesdays, 6:15-7:30 p.m. Call 570-383-5180 with questions.

Zumba Classes: Zumba classes will be held at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, on Mondays and Thursday evenings at 7:15 p.m. and on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. Call Diane Hibble at 570-878-8212 for more information.

Lupus Support Group: The Tunkhannock-area monthly lupus support group meets every third Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Tunkhannock Library, 220 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. For more information, call 1 (888) 99-LUPUS or visit lupuspa.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: Clarks Summit meetings of Overeaters Anonymous at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., are as follows: Sundays, 4 p.m.; Mondays and Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Call 570-587-4313 for more information.+