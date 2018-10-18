CLARKS SUMMIT — Some shady-looking characters have been spotted at several businesses in the borough and surrounding locations, but they’re nothing to be afraid of.

The Abington Business and Professional Association (ABPA) kicked off its annual Business Scarecrow Competition on Friday, Oct. 12. Community voting is now open and will run through Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Business participants include:

■ Clel’s Place

■ Everything Natural

■ Honesdale National Bank

■ Oliver, Price & Rhodes (Scarecrow located outide The Gathering Place)

■ People’s Security Bank & Trust (Glenburn Township location)

■ Northeast Title & Tag

■ Note Fragrances

■ Taylor Family Dental

Voting can be submitted in person at the participating businesses or online via the ABPA’s contact form at bit.ly/2C9QCEA. To vote online, fill in the form and in the “questions or comments” section list either the name of the scarecrow or the business your are voting for.

Each voter will be entered into a drawing to win a $100 gift certificate, valid at any of the participants’ locations. One winner will be selected at random.

Submit your news: 570-348-9185; suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com