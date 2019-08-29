Article Tools Font size – + Share This



WAVERLY TWP. — Waverly United Methodist Church’s 50th Annual Labor Day Bull Roast will be it’s last.

The church has hosted the event since 1969. But as happens to many great institutions, this tradition will culminate with this year’s event, set for Monday, Sept. 2.

Since this will be the final bull roast, the church plans to make it its best.

Meals will be served for dining in or taking out on Labor Day Monday from 1-5 p.m. As has been the tradition, the menu includes open pit roast beef, parsleyed potatoes, baked beans, corn-on-the-cob, tomatoes, rolls, dessert and beverages.

The cost for this event is $14 for adults and $6 for children under the age of 10. After expenses, 10% of all proceeds benefits the WUMC Mission’s Fund.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help prepare or serve at this event is welcome to do so. Donations of pies or desserts (not requiring refrigeration) will also be accepted. For more information, call Holly Gilpin at 570-561-3371.