Clarks Green Borough Council welcomed Scouts from Troop 251 to the June Council meeting. From left, first row: Clarks Green Council members Bill Toms, Joe Dougherty, Alan Hughes, M.J. Igoe and Keith Williams. Second row: Christian Weiland, Jamison Bessoir, Collin Jenkins, Andrew Kane, Clarks Summit Police Chief Chris Yarns, Council President Joe Barrasse, Mayor Patty Lawler and Councilman Dave Rinaldi. The Scouts attended the meeting to fulfil requirements for their merit badges in communication and citizenship.

