Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Alley Cats Bowling League scores from Feb. 18 are as follows.

Team standings: Lynx - 58, Manx - 58, Siamese - 57, Bobcats - 48, Tigers - 48, Calicos - 46 and Wildcats - 44.

High individual game: Anna Aten - 181, Fran Livecchi - 175 and Bette Connell - 173.

High individual series: Anna Aten - 487, Bette Connell - 479 and Cheryl Collura - 440.

High team game: Tigers - 726, Manx - 656, Siamese - 656 and Wildcats - 653.

High team series: Tigers - 1958, Wildcats - 1917 and Siamese - 1903.