The Alley Cats Bowling League scores from Dec. 10 are as follows.

Team standings: Manx - 43, Siamese - 35, Tigers - 35, Lynx - 33, Calicos - 31, Bobcats - 31 and Wildcats - 26.

High individual game: Anna Aten - 179, Bette Connell - 175 and Cheryl Collura - 166.

High individual series: Anna Aten - 520, Bette Connell - 459 and Nancy Connors - 441.

High team game: Calicos - 688, Bobcats - 683 and Wildcats - 681.

High team series: Lynx - 1986, Calicos - 1914 and Wildcats - 1905.