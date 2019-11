Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Alley Cats Bowling League scores from Nov. 12 are as follows.

Team standings: Manx - 31, Siamese - 30, Tigers - 24, Calicos - 22, Bobcats - 22, Wildcats - 21, Lynx - 21.

High individual game: Bette Connell - 203, Anna Aten - 190, Jeanne Nicholas - 186.

High individual series: Anna Aten - 475, Bette Connell - 456, Jeanne Nicholas - 448.

High team game: Manx - 708, Tigers - 700, Siamese - 691.

High team series: Tigers - 1999, Bobcats - 1975, Manx - 1972.