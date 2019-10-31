Article Tools Font size – + Share This



BOWLING SCORES

The Alley Cats Bowling League scores from Oct. 22 are as follows.

Team standings: Manx - 23, Siamese - 21, Bobcats - 17, Lynx - 17, Wildcats - 16, Tigers - 16, Calicos - 15 and Ghost - 3.

High individual game: Linda Sproul - 177, Georgette Mecca - 160, Carole Hamersly - 159.

High individual series: Linda Sproul - 423, Carole Hamersly - 416, Anna Aten - 413.

High team game: Bobcats - 710, Wildcats - 678, Calicos - 662.

High team series: Wildcats - 1880, Bobcats - 1871, Calicos - 1869.