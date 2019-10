Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Alley Cats Bowling League scores from Sept. 24 are as follows.

Team Standings: Manx - 13, Siamese - 11, Bobcats - 10, Lynx - 10, Tigers - 9, Calicos - 5, Wildcats - 4.

High Individual Game: Maxine Gilligan - 187, Barb Borek - 164, Denise Wylie & Josephine Petry - 147.

High Individual Series: Barb Borek - 436, Maxine Gilligan - 418, Josephine Petry - 411.

High Team Game: Manx - 724, Siamese - 662, Bobcats - 635.

High Team Series: Manx - 2092, Bobcats - 1884, Wildcats - 1871.