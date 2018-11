Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Alley Cats Bowling League scores from Oct. 23 are as follows.

Team Standings

Bobcats- 22.5, Calicos- 21, Manx- 19.5, Wildcats- 15, Panthers- 13.5, Lynx- 13, Tigers- 13 and Siamese- 10.5.

High Individual Game

Karron Mcgowan- 186, Anna Aten- 182 and Toni Jones- 176.

High Individual Series

Anna Aten- 471, Toni Jones- 441, Pat Chipak- 427.

High Team Game

Siamese- 724, Lynx- 684 and Panthers- 679.

High Team Series

Lynx- 2018, Siamese- 1978, Panthers- 1937.