The Alley Cats Bowling League scores from Oct. 9 are as follows.

Team standings

Calicos- 16, Manx- 16, Bobcats- 15, Wildcats- 12, Tigers- 11, Siamese- 9.5, Panthers- 9.5 and Lynx- 7

High Individual Game

Doreen Tench- 177, Andrea Jones- 169 and Judy Wolfe- 164

High Individual Series

Andrea Jones- 461, Doreen Tench- 458 and Dianne Hickok- 445

High Team Game

Tigers- 701, Wildcats- 699, Bobcats- 693

High Team Series

Tigers- 1986, Wildcats- 1973 and Bobcats- 1960