PHOTO SUBMITTED BY VFW POST 7069 The Borough of Clarks Summit donated a commemorative tree to Abington Memorial Post 7069, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Clarks Summit, in memory of deceased post members. From left: Steuart Bailey, Paula Thompson, post auxiliary president; Eugene Barkasy, John Arre, Michael Rogan, Richard Broxton, Donald Jones, post commander; Herman Johnson, mayor of Clarks Summit and post member; Dominic Scott, borough councilman and post member; Mollie Philbin, borough Shade Tree Commission; Patrick Williams, borough councilman and post member; John Yevonishon, George Yarns, Michael McLane and William Toms.