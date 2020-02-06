Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DALTON — Have you or your family been spending these winter days reading?

Days when the cold and dreary weather hits seem to be the best kind of days to grab a book to enjoy.

Have you thought about playing a fun game of Mahjong or Bridge, or choosing a DVD or magazine to occupy your mind for a little while?

These are all things that the Dalton Community Library can provide.

Our Mahjong games are on Monday and Thursday mornings at 10 a.m., Bridge is Tuesday morning at 10 a.m., and we have a variety of DVDs and magazines to pick from. Stop in to find a great way to fill these dull days with something amusing.

For the kids, we have Storytime on most Tuesdays at 11 a.m., weather permitting. Until the end of this month, your children can participate in our Winter Reading Quest, “Any Way You Slice It!” by reading library books and receiving stickers and bookmarks. It’s not too late to register and check out books, as we hope to encourage your children to either read every day or be read to.

During February, libraries in Lackawanna County will take donations for “Hunger Knows No Season.” Drop off non-perishable food items at any Lackawanna County library. All donations will be taken to local food banks.

We’d like to thank all patrons who have been making book donations for our book sales. Your generosity is always appreciated. Donations will be accepted until the end of March since our Spring Book and Bake Sale will be in April.

This month, please keep in mind that the Dalton Community Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17 for President’s Day.