SUBMITTED PHOTO Body Blueprint, a personal training company in South Abington Township, raised $1,000 for the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute through the 28-Day Ab Challenge. Head trainer and owner, Christie Estadt, came up with the idea for the fundraiser, in which participants posted to a private Facebook group with each daily workout. One of her staff trainers, Susan Burke, is a colon cancer survivor and is a team captain for the Cancer Institute’s annual colon cancer awareness campaign, C.A.S.U.A.L. Day. From left, first row: Tess McGovern; Christie Estadt, head trainer and owner of Body Blueprint; Amanda E. Marchegiani, community relations coordinator at Northeast Regional Cancer Institute; Susan Burke; Leslie Hesser; Reagan Hesser and Riley Hesser. Second row: Marilee Barone; Fred Forte; Michelle McGovern; Garth Estadt; Mike Intoccia; Shirley Intoccia; Karen M. Saunders, president of Northeast Regional Cancer Institute; Barb Lemoncelli; Mike Normandia; Ronda Schiavone; Roberta Desantos and Lisa Avvisato.