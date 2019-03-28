Article Tools Font size – + Share This



HARRISBURG — Rep. Karen Boback (R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming) announced her outreach events and satellite hours for the month of April. Representatives from several different organizations will offer assistance at her district offices throughout the month.

A member of Boback’s staff will be available on the following dates:

Wednesday, April 3:

■ Dalton Borough Building, 105 West Main St., from 9-11 a.m.,

■ Factoryville Borough Building, 161 College Ave., from noon to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9:

■ Hunlock Township Building, 33 Village Dr., Hunlock Creek, from 9-11 a.m.

Tuesday, April 16:

■ Benton Township Community Center, 16043 Route 407, Fleetville, from 9-11 a.m.

Tuesday, April 23:

■ Meshoppen Borough Building, intersection of Canal Street and Route 267, from 10 a.m. to noon

■ Laceyville Borough Building, 324 Church St., from 1-3 p.m.

Thursday, April 25:

■ Falls Senior Center, 2813 Sullivan’s Trail, Falls, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Veterans services

Boback also offers the following services to local veterans:

Wednesday, April 3:

The American Legion will hold office hours at the Tunkhannock district office, 133 West Tioga St., Suite 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A claims consultant from the American Legion will provide the assistance. Area veterans may seek assistance and information pertaining to specific benefits and programs.

Additional meetings will be held on the first Wednesday of every month.

Monday, April 8:

The Mobile Vet Center will be parked at the Ace Hardware-Brady and Cavany Store, 809 Hunter Highway, Eaton Township, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Services available for veterans and their dependents include individual, group, family and bereavement counseling; medical referrals; assistance in applying for Veterans Affairs benefits; employment counseling; guidance and referrals and alcohol and drug assessments.

Tuesday, April 16:

Veterans outreach hours will be offered at the Dallas office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A claims consultant from the Wilkes-Barre VFW will be on hand to address questions and concerns of local veterans and their families.

Other events

Additional events hosted by Boback include the following:

Wednesday, April 17:

A representative from the Center for Independent Living will be available for appointments at the Tunkhannock district office. Call the office at 570-836-4777 to make an appointment.

Wednesday, April 24:

A representative from The University of Scranton Small Business Development Center will be at the Tunkhannock district office from 10 a.m. to noon. The center provides educational programs and no-cost, confidential consulting services to entrepreneurs looking to start or grow a small business.

Wednesday, April 24:

A representative from Wilkes University Small Business Development Center will be at the Dallas district office from 9-11 a.m. Constituents interested in starting a small business or who need assistance with their business can receive free counseling and advice.