Article Tools Font size – + Share This



HARRISBURG – Rep. Karen Boback (R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming) announced her satellite hours and October outreach events. These events will be weather permitting and feature representatives from several organizations offering their assistance. October will mark the final month for Boback’s satellite hours until next spring.

A member of Boback’s staff will be available at the following locations:

■ Wednesday, Oct. 2, 9-11 a.m. at Dalton Borough Building, 105 W. Main St., Dalton.

■ Wednesday, Oct. 2, noon to 2 p.m. at Factoryville Borough Building, 161 College Ave., Factoryville.

■ Tuesday, Oct. 8, 9-11 a.m. at Hunlock Township Building, 33 Village Drive, Hunlock Creek.

■ Wednesday, Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to noon at Windham Township Municipal Building, 149 Palen St., Mehoopany.

■ Tuesday, Oct. 15, 9-11 a.m. at Benton Township Community Center, 16043 Route 407, Fleetville.

■ Tuesday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to noon at Meshoppen Borough Building, located at the intersection of Canal Street and Route 267 in Meshoppen.

■ Tuesday, Oct. 22, 1-3 p.m. at Laceyville Borough Building, 324 Church St., Laceyville.

■ Thursday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to noon at Falls Senior Center, 2813 Sullivan’s Trail, Falls.

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the American Legion will hold office hours at Boback’s Tunkhannock district office, located at 133 W. Tioga St., Suite 4, in Tunkhannock from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A claims consultant from the American Legion will provide the assistance. Area veterans may seek assistance and information pertaining to specific benefits and programs. Additional meetings will be held on the first Wednesday of every month. Appointments can be made by calling Boback’s Tunkhannock office at 570-836-4777.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, an agent from the State Attorney General’s office will be at the Tunkhannock district office from 10 a.m. to noon. Call the district office for more information.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, a representative from the VFW will be at Boback’s Dallas district office, located at 105 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive, Dallas, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist veterans. There is no appointment necessary for the VFW outreach hours.

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, a representative from the Center for Independent Living will be available for appointments at Boback’s Tunkhannock district office. Please call her Tunkhannock office at 570-836-4777 to make an appointment.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, the American Legion will hold office hours at Boback’s Dallas district office, located at 105 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A claims consultant from the American Legion will provide the assistance. Area veterans may seek assistance and information pertaining to specific benefits and programs. Additional meetings will be held on the fourth Tuesday of every month. Appointments can be made by calling Boback’s Dallas office at 570-675-6000.

A representative from the University of Scranton Small Business Development Center will be at Boback’s Tunkhannock district office on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. The University of Scranton Small Business Development Center provides educational programs and no-cost, confidential consulting services to entrepreneurs looking to start or grow a small business.

A representative from Wilkes University Small Business Development Center will be at Boback’s Dallas district office on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 9-11 a.m. Constituents interested in starting a small business or who need assistance with their business can receive free counseling and advice.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, a consultant from Pennsylvania Career Link will be at Boback’s Dallas district office to offer assistance to disabled veterans. Call her Dallas office at 570-675-6000 for more information.

Due to staffing changes, the Mobile Vet Center that operates on the second Monday of the month in the Ace Hardware-Brady and Cavany Store parking lot in Eaton Township will be unavailable until further notice.

For more legislative information, visit RepBoback.com.