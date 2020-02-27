Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Rep. Karen Boback (R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming) announced her satellite hours and outreach events for March. These events will be weather-permitting and feature representatives from several organizations offering their assistance.

A member of Boback’s staff will be available at the following locations:

Dalton Borough Building, 105 W. Main St., Dalton: Wednesday, March 4, 9-11 a.m.

Factoryville Borough Building, 161 College Ave., Factoryville: Wednesday, March 4, noon to 2 p.m.

Nicholson Township Municipal Building, 716 Field Brook Road, Nicholson: Monday, March 9, 10 a.m. to noon.

Hunlock Township Building, 33 Village Drive, Hunlock Creek: Tuesday, March 10, 9-11 a.m.

Windham Township Municipal Building, 149 Palen St., Mehoopany: Thursday, March 12, 10 a.m. to noon.

Benton Township Community Center, 16043 Route 407, Fleetville: Tuesday, March 17, 9-11 a.m.

Meshoppen Borough Building, intersection of Canal Street and Route 267 in Meshoppen: Tuesday, March 24, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Laceyville Borough Building, 324 Church St., Laceyville: Tuesday, March 24, 2-4 p.m.

Falls Senior Center, 2813 Sullivan’s Trail, Falls: Thursday, March 26, 10 a.m. to noon.

On Wednesday, March 4, the American Legion will hold office hours at Boback’s Tunkhannock district office, located at 133 W. Tioga St., Suite 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A claims consultant from the American Legion will provide the assistance. Area veterans may seek assistance and information pertaining to specific benefits and programs. Additional meetings will be held on the first Wednesday of every month. Appointments can be made by calling Boback’s Tunkhannock office at 570-836-4777.

On Tuesday, March 17, a representative from the VFW will be at Boback’s Dallas district office, located at 105 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive, Dallas, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist veterans. There is no appointment necessary for the VFW outreach hours.

On Wednesday, March 18, a representative from the Center for Independent Living will be available for appointments at Boback’s Tunkhannock district office. Please call her Tunkhannock office at 570-836-4777 to make an appointment.

On Tuesday, March 24, the American Legion will hold office hours at Boback’s Dallas district office, located at 105 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A claims consultant from the American Legion will provide the assistance. Area veterans may seek assistance and information pertaining to specific benefits and programs. Additional meetings will be held on the fourth Tuesday of every month. Appointments can be made by calling Boback’s Dallas office at 570-675-6000.

A representative from the University of Scranton Small Business Development Center will be at Boback’s Tunkhannock district office on Wednesday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to noon. The center provides educational programs and no-cost, confidential consulting services to entrepreneurs looking to start or grow a small business.

A representative from Wilkes University Small Business Development Center will be at Boback’s Dallas district office on Wednesday, March 25, from 9-11 a.m. Constituents interested in starting a small business or who need assistance with their business can receive free counseling and advice.

On Thursday, March 26, a consultant from PA Career Link will be at Boback’s Dallas district office to offer assistance to disabled veterans. Call 570-675-6000 for more information.