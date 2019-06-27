Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DALLAS — Rep. Karen Boback (R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming) announced her outreach events and satellite hours for July. Representatives from several organizations will offer assistance at her district offices throughout the month.

A member of Boback’s staff will be available at the following locations and times:

■ Wednesday, July 3, 9-11 a.m. – Dalton Borough Building, 105 W. Main St.

■ Wednesday, July 3, noon to 2 p.m. – Factoryville Borough Building, 161 College Ave.

■Tuesday, July 9, 9-11 a.m. – Hunlock Township Building, 33 Village Drive, Hunlock Creek.

■Wednesday, July 10, 10 a.m. to noon – Windham Township Municipal Building, 149 Palen St., Mehoopany.

■Tuesday, July 16, 9-11 a.m. – Benton Township Community Center, 16043 Route 407, Fleetville.

■Tuesday, July 23, 10 a.m. to noon. – Meshoppen Borough Building, intersection of Canal Street and Route 267.

■Tuesday, July 23, 1-3 p.m. – Laceyville Borough Building, 324 Church St.

■Thursday, July 25, 10 a.m. to noon – Falls Senior Center, 2813 Sullivan’s Trail.

On Wednesday, July 3, an American Legion claims consultant will hold office hours at the Tunkhannock district office, located at 133 W. Tioga St., Suite 4, in Tunkhannock from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Area veterans may seek assistance and information pertaining to specific benefits and programs. Additional meetings will be held on the first Wednesday of every month.

The Mobile Veterans Center will be in the Brady and Cavany Ace Hardware Store parking lot in Eaton Township on Monday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some of the services available for veterans and their dependents include individual, group, family and bereavement counseling; medical referrals; assistance in applying for Veterans Affairs benefits; employment counseling; guidance and referrals; and alcohol and drug assessments.

On Tuesday, July 9, a staff member from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General will be at the Dallas district office from 10 a.m. to noon to provide assistance with consumer affairs and fraud issues.

On Wednesday, July 17, a representative from the Center for Independent Living will be available at the Tunkhannock district office. Please call 570-836-4777 to schedule an appointment.

A representative from the University of Scranton Small Business Development Center will be at the Tunkhannock district office on Wednesday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to noon. The University of Scranton Small Business Development Center provides educational programs and no-cost, confidential consulting services to entrepreneurs looking to start or grow a small business.

A representative from the Wilkes University Small Business Development Center will be at the Dallas district office on Wednesday, July 24, from 9-11 a.m. Constituents interested in starting a small business or who need assistance with their business can receive free counseling and advice.

There will be no VFW outreach hours at the Dallas district office in July.

For more legislative information, visit Boback’s website at RepBoback.com.