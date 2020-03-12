BENTON TWP. — The dining hall at the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company was packed on Sunday, March 8. The event was planned to raise funds to pay for the new pumper tanker truck the fire company acquired in 2019. Bingo prizes of designer purses, gift baskets and cash were awarded. Food and baked goods were sold at the fire hall.

A soup and pierogie sale also raised money for the company. Containers of baked potato soup and Manhattan clam chowder were sold with rolls donated by Texas Road House. Potato pierogies were also available for people to purchase and take home.

The fire company serves Benton Township and supports surrounding communities. The volunteer-run company is in need of able-bodied citizens to serve as fire fighters. Events throughout the year fund the fire company and the vehicles and equipment needed to keep the community safe.

From noon to 4 p.m. on March 8, community members daubed bingo numbers, enjoyed good food and time with family and friends.

“Many different townships are represented here today,” Lynn Belles said. “We all came together as one big community to support the fire company.”