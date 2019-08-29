Article Tools Font size – + Share This

CHRISTOPHER DOLAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Abington Heights’ Corey Perkins moves the ball past Berwick’s Peyton Williams during a football game in Clarks Summit on Saturday, Aug. 24. CHRISTOPHER DOLAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Berwick’s Teagan Wilk is taken down by Abington Heights’ Griffen Noone during a football game in Clarks Summit on Saturday, Aug. 24.

CLARKS SUMMIT — In a tight game, one play swung the momentum.

Locked in a one-point game late in the third quarter, Berwick linebacker Blane Cleaver broke through the line, leaped and batted a pass in the air, caught the ball and ran nine yards for a touchdown and the Bulldogs pulled away with a pair of fourth-quarter scores to earn a 28-6 win over No. 10 Abington Heights in a non-league game last Saturday at Comets Stadium.

Both defenses started strong as neither offense could get on track early. Late in the first quarter, Abington Heights drove down to the 1-yard-line but were stopped on third- and fourth-and-goal and Berwick took over. The Bulldogs were forced to punt but Shawn Sheptock intercepted a pass on the Comets’ next possession giving Berwick the ball at Abington Heights’ 41. Blake Maurer broke a 34-yard run down to the 7 and two plays later, Eric Montes powered into the end zone from three yards out to give Berwick a 7-0 lead.

Abington Heights missed a field goal on its next possession but then lineman Will Stevens intercepted a screen pass on Berwick’s next drive to give the Comets the ball on the Bulldogs’ 18. Michael Show connected with Corey Perkins on a 13-yard gain and, two plays later, found Perkins again in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown. The extra point failed and Berwick led, 7-6, with 2:02 left in the first half.

Berwick drove down to the Comets’ 4-yard-line but were stopped at the 1 as time expired in the first half.

After Cleaver’s interception return for a score late in the third quarter, Berwick put the game away with a pair of touchdowns in a span of 1:20 early in the fourth quarter. First, the Comets dropped a snap on a punt attempt to give Berwick the ball at Abington Heights’ 14. Four plays later, Montes scored his second touchdown on a 2-yard run to push the lead to 21-6. After forcing a punt, Berwick took over at its 44. Two plays later, Aiden Mason ran around the left side and broke a tackle en route to a 53-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldogs a 28-6 lead.

For Abington Heights, Show, in his first varsity start, completed 13 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown and Perkins had eight catches for 92 yards and a score.

“We want to get the ball in the hands of our playmakers and let them make plays for us,” Abington Heights coach Joe Repshis said. “I thought we did that effectively. Show in his first varsity start did a nice job for us. We did a lot of things well and we’ll go back and make corrections and continue to work hard and work to improve.”

