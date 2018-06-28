Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JULIE JEFFERY MANWARREN / FOR THE ABINGTON SUBURBAN Paul LaBelle plays a Gibson Byrdland guitar at his studio in South Abington Township. The instrument was given to him by his father. SUBMITTED PHOTO The Exact Change Band.

The Exact Change Band is no stranger to Northeastern Pennsylvania and has entertained the region for more than 50 years.

Described as a “nine piece ensemble which blends together very strong…vocals, sizzling rhythms, and a powerhouse horn section,” Paul LaBelle and his band are a favorite for music lovers, young and old.

Hillside Park was scheduled to open its fifth free summer concert season yesterday with Paul LaBelle and The Exact Change Band, but the event was cancelled due to the weather. The series will instead open Wednesday, July 4, 6 p.m. to dusk, with East Coast Trio. The Exact Change Band concert has not yet been rescheduled.

“The Hillside Park Concert Series is terrific," LaBelle said. "Also, these people here in Clarks Summit and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area have supported me and my music for over half a century. So, it’s really fun to give back. Music does a lot of wonderful things for people.”

LaBelle organized a charity in honor of his niece that raised almost a quarter of a million dollars for cancer research. Paul and Sharon LaBelle were awarded the Spirit of Hope Award in 2017.

Committed to helping others, Paul and The Exact Change continue to give their time and talent.

Paul described the moment music got a hold of him at 10 years old, growing up in Dunmore:

“There was a guy, just a couple years older than myself, who got up and played guitar and sang in St. Anthony’s Church. In that moment, I said ‘I want to do that’.”

His first guitar was purchased doing odd jobs and whatever he could to earn extra money.

“I was cleaning out a basement of Del Rosso’s Bar and Restaurant. I worked for two days for a dollar or two, when I noticed this old guitar on the wall. It had no strings on it and I said to Mr. Del Rosso ‘Can I have that?’ He said, ‘No, that’s a very good guitar. You can’t have it, but I’ll sell it to you.’ I asked, ‘How much do you want for it?’ I’ll never forget the price. Seven dollars and fifty cents. With soda bottle deposits and the money I made at Del Rosso’s I only had three dollars and fifty cents. I went home to my mother and she dug up the other four dollars and said ‘Well, now you’ve got to take lessons.’”

Angelo Gallucci owned a music store in Scranton and was a friend of Paul’s father. The LaBelle’s signed Paul up for lessons. His one and only teacher was David Kearn.

“He was a masterful, masterful musician,”

LaBelle said.

He learned quickly and worked hard. Mr. Gallucci asked Paul, in high school at the time, to teach beginner guitar lessons to new students. He continued to study, while teaching others.

“I began with a handful of students,” LaBelle said. “I had developed a real love of music. It got in my soul. It’s never coming out. I knew that this is what I wanted to do.”

His father encouraged him to study something else in college so he would have it to fall back on. He studied business and paid his way through college by playing and teaching music.

“When I graduated with my MBA I handed my father my class ring and said ‘Here ya go.’ He turned to me and said ‘Go play music’ and that’s what I did.”

LaBelle doesn’t regret the years studying business.

“It prepared me for the business side of the music industry. I don’t regret it at all. In fact, I wouldn’t change a thing. But once my father told me to go play music,

I never looked back.”

He worked hard and knew exactly what he wanted. “When it’s in you, it’s in you,” he said.

Paul LaBelle joined the army reserves in 1965. He returned from active duty in 1967 and went right back to teaching music. That year he put together The Exact Change Band.

It took off.

Paul LaBelle worked with David Foster, the group Chicago, Neil Sadaka and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, to name a few.

His band has also played for President Ronald Regan and at two inauguration events for Gov. Robert Casey.

Although LaBelle had opportunities in big cities, he chose to make his home in the Abingtons.

“This is where I wanted to be,” he said. “I love Northeastern PA, I love the seasons and I love where I live. Most of all, I love my wife, who was very understanding while I was out playing 300 times a year.”

Paul and Sharon LaBelle have been married for 48 years and reside in South Abington Township.

The people Paul surrounded himself with were important to his success.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with the most

talented people,” he said. “This group that’s with me now are tremendous players. I’ve been blessed with not only tremendous musicians but also great friendships. That’s equally important. They are my dear friends.”

He enjoys seeing band members cut loose.

“We encourage innovation and creativity. The more chances you take, the better you get. We don’t put emphasis on any one person when we perform. When it’s your turn to shine, go out and do it.”

Fifty-one years since it began, The Exact Change band is still going strong.

They are what LaBelle calls a horn band.

They play classic rock and current hit songs from Paul Simon to Bruno Mars and anything in between.

“All of our songs are identifiable. We want people to tap their foot and sing a long,” LaBelle said.

To learn more about the band, visit bit.ly/2MiolNW.

“Music gets our attention. It does us good, does people good, and does the world good,” LaBelle shared. “Music brings

everyone together.”

Hillside Park concerts do exactly that.

The free summer concerts are held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Hillside Park, 1188 Winola Road in South Abington Township.

The concerts are made possible through community sponsors and donations.

For a complete list of performances visit the Hillside Park Facebook page at bit.ly/2trjiEe.