An adult can make a difference in a child’s life by becoming a Big Brother/Big Sister.

Just ask Jack Mann.

“I was looking for a one-to-one volunteer activity,” said the Clarks Summit resident, who is a big brother to a 14-year-old, eighth-grade student named Gavin. “I had spare time after raising three children who have since married and moved outside the area.”

According to the organization’s website, bbbs.org, The Big Brother program began in 1904 when Ernest Coulter, who was a New York City clerk, started seeing boys come through his courtroom. He realized that adult volunteers could help the boys. Big Sisters started out as Catholic Big Sisters when a group called Ladies of Charity befriended girls who had come through the New York Children’s Court. Big Brothers and Big Sisters joined together in 1977.

Mann began volunteering with the program in 2012.

“Big Brothers/Big Sisters is very rewarding by being a part of another person’s life,” he said. “I get to understand the challenges of being 14 years old. I strongly recommend community members to contact Big Brothers/Big Sisters and see if it is a good fit for them. I believe being educated about the program opportunities would greatly increase the participation rate in our area. And you may not know what you are missing.”

The local branch of Big Brothers/Big Sisters is based in Scranton at the Voluntary Action Center and serves Lackawanna, Susquehanna, Pike and Wayne counties.

“Big Brothers/Big Sisters is the largest evidence-based one-to-one mentoring program in the country,” said Melanie Verrasto, Big Brothers/Big Sisters program coordinator. “We believe in the inherent potential that every child has the ability to achieve and succeed despite facing adversity. We meticulously pair an at-risk youth known as “little” between the ages of 8 to 18 with a positive adult role model known as a “big” in an enduring and supportive relationship known as a match.”

Verrasto is involved with recruitment, program planning and running the after-school programs.

If an adult is interested in being a “big,” they are interviewed to determine personalities, preferences and interests. Background checks are done for volunteers over the age of 18.

Once the match is made, the mentoring relationship begins.

The organization will hold a “Bowl for Kids Sake” fundraiser Saturday, April 27 at noon at Idle Hour Lanes in Dickson City. Each team can have six bowlers, with each donating a minimum of $30. The funds raised will help continue the programs in Lackawanna County.

“I was a big sister for three years in my 20s,” said Sara Levy, immediate past president of the Voluntary Action Center and chair of the upcoming event.

“It’s a fun day and several of the ‘bigs’ and ‘littles’ will be bowling. There will be a DJ, give aways and raffle prizes.”

For more information on becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister, visit bbbs.com, stop in at the Voluntary Action Center at 829 Jefferson Ave. in Scranton or call 570-347-5616.