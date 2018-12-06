Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — While many seniors enjoy being able to live independently, the holidays can be a difficult time for those who are unable to spend them with friends or loved ones. In fact, isolated seniors are at greater risk for loneliness, anxiety and depression.

This is why the local Home Instead Senior Care office serving Northeast Pennsylvania is inviting the community to come together to bring some comfort and holiday cheer to area seniors through its Be a Santa to a Senior program. Over the past 15 years, the annual program has delivered thousands of gifts to seniors in Lackawanna County.

Holiday shoppers are invited to support this local program by visiting a participating location where Be a Santa to a Senior trees are on display until Monday, Dec. 10. Trees are decorated with paper ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and their desired gifts. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the tree location with the ornament attached to the wrapped package.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

■ Abington Community Library, 1200 Grove Street, Clarks Summit.

■ Home Instead Senior Care, 506 N. State St., Clarks Summit.

The program is made possible through the support of local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community. The local Home Instead Senior Care office partners with Serving Seniors, Inc., Meals on Wheels of NEPA and Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging to identify deserving seniors.

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 570-687-4755.