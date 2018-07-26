PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE ABINGTON COMMUNITY LIBRARY Charles Curtin, vice president and trust officer of The Honesdale National Bank and Joanne Pezzuti, assistant vice president and branch manager of Fidelity Bank, Abington, visit with some of the participants of the Abington Community Library Jr. Battle of the Books, a reading competition. The Honesdale National Bank, Fidelity Bank and Weis Markets are sponsors of the event through an EITC grant. Through their support, the library is able to provide books and t-shirts for each participant. Nearly 70 students are preparing to compete in August in the fourth through sixth-grade Jr. Battle of the Books and the seventh through ninth-grade Battle of the Books.