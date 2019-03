Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Kate Peters dribbles while defended by Ben Walsh. During introductions, Taryn Dymek, high-fives the Abington players playing in the game for Matthew’s Hope 4 Miracles.

CLARKS SUMMIT — The Abington Youth Basketball League B-Division girls and boys teams competed against each other during a fundraiser for Matthew’s Hope 4 Miracles on Friday, March 1. The nonprofit organization was started by South Abington Elementary School student and cancer survivor, Matthew Christian McDonnell, to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research. According to the Matthew’s Hope 4 Miracles Facebook page, the event brought in more than $650 for the cause.