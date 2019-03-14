Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Award-winning author Suzanne Fisher Staples is the keynote speaker for this year’s National Women’s History Month Luncheon, to be presented by the Waverly Community House at Glen Oak Country Club Friday, March 15.

WAVERLY TWP. — The Waverly Community House will welcome award-winning author Suzanne Fisher Staples as its keynote speaker for this year’s National Women’s History Month Luncheon, scheduled for Friday, March 15 at Glen Oak Country Club.

The event will begin at noon. Tickets cost $35 and are available at The Comm or online at waverlycomm.org.

Born in Philadelphia, Fisher Staples worked as a news reporter and editor for United Press International in Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, New York and Washington, D.C. She later worked as a foreign news editor for The Washington Post. She returned to Pakistan to help design a literacy project for poor, rural women with the United States Agency for International Development.

Her novel, “Under the Persimmon Tree,” set in Afghanistan, is listed by the International Reading Association as a Notable Book for a Global Society. She wrote screenplay adaptations for three of her novels set in Pakistan and is currently working on a young adult novel set in Northeast Pennsylvania and an adult novel based loosely on her experiences as a freelance writer and later a UPI reporter in Pakistan.

In addition to her many speaking engagements all over the world, Fisher Staples is Program Chair for The Gathering at Keystone College, a unique symposium on the power of imagination.

Fisher Staples is the recipient of many awards and citations including the Margaretta Belin Chamberlin Award, the Keystone College Distinguished Scholar Award and the Keystonian Award for Outstanding Keystone College Alumnae. She was a trustee at Keystone College and currently serves as a Keystone College Scholar in Residence and is a member of the Distinguished Daughters of Pennsylvania.

The current Nicholson resident grew up on Chapman Lake and graduated from Lakeland High School. She went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cedar Crest College in Allentown.