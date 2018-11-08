The parking lot at Heritage Baptist Church was filled with police cars and officers swarmed the church grounds as the children and leaders of the Awana program honored them at the club’s recent Community Appreciation Night.

Approximately 75 students in kindergarten through fourth grade, who attend the weekly church club, met the officers, climbed inside the cruisers and tried on equipment.

Chiefs and officers from South Abington Township, Clarks Summit, Waverly Township and Dalton departments were on hand.

Chaplain Glenn Amos of the Clarks Summit Police Department was in attendance. Amos is also lead pastor at Heritage Baptist Church, the event host church.

The event provided an opportunity to thank the officers and to connect the kids with the people who serve and protect them.

The children presented handmade cards and the officers were treated to a dinner and several plates of homemade cookies that they took back to their departments.

“Our Awana club theme this year is DASH (Demonstrating A Servant’s Heart),” said John Antolick, Awana ministry director, in a news release. “What better way to instill this value in our children than to honor those who DASH every day?”

Last year the club honored local firefighters and first-responders. They plan to make this Community Appreciation Event an annual tradition.

About Awana

Awana is an international ministry for children of all ages. Heritage Baptist Church holds its Awana program for children in kindergarten through fourth grade every Wednesday from 6:30-8:15 p.m. For more information, contact John Antolick by phone at 570-862-2984 or by email at johnoantolick@gmail.com.