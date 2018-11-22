Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Just three weeks after honoring police officers from their community, the 75 kindergarten through fourth graders who attend the weekly Awana club at Heritage Baptist Church were at it again.

For those three weeks, the children brought in diapers, baby bottles and formula to benefit Care Net of Scranton, a non-profit pregnancy crisis center. It’s all part of the club’s annual Bring a Blessing Season which culminated on Nov. 14, the club’s Bring a Blessing Night.

“Our Awana club theme this year is DASH (Demonstrating A Servant’s Heart),” said John Antolick, Awana ministry director. “These children have demonstrated that through their kindness and generosity to these moms in need. Helping helpless babies seems to have resonated with these kids. Their tender hearts are stirred even more because they were babies themselves just a few years ago.”

The kids were scheduled to present the items to Care Net on Nov. 14 in the Heritage Baptist Church auditorium. Pastors and church leaders were on hand and parents were invited to attend.