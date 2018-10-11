PHOTO SUBMITTED BY ALLIED SERVICES Representatives from the Scranton Region Antique Car Club (SRACC) recently presented Allied Services Integrated Health System with a $1,500 donation to benefit children and adults with disabilities. The funds were raised at the Club’s 47th Annual Car Show held July 16 on the grounds of Allied Services’ Corporate Center in Clarks Summit. From left, front row: Bob Benjamin, director, SRAAC; Jim Brogna, VP of corporate advancement & communications, Allied Services; Mike Passero, secretary, SRAAC. Back row: Neil Horvick, president, SRAAC; Michael Caswell, director, SRAAC; Ben Groves, vice president, SRAAC; Dan Shea, director, SRAAC.