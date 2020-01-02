CLARKS SUMMIT — Members of ALIGN, a new support group for families affected by autism, met Saturday, Dec. 14 at The Gathering Place. The group focused its discussion on safety surrounding concerns specific to people with autism. Speakers touched on statistics regarding wandering and provided information to free resources available for families to help prevent associated dangers.

Members also welcomed Chief Jay Miller of the Clarks Summit Fire Company, who answered questions regarding fire safety and ways to prepare families in an emergency and encouraged people to reach out to local authorities with concerns and information about autism.

For information regarding ALIGN’s future meetings, email the group’s founders, Katie Foley, Maggie McLaughlin-Schlink, or Melissa Vorozilchak-Agosin at info.alignparentsgroup@gmail.com or visit

gatheringplacecs.org.