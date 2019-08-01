Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, 402 Winola Road, will host or participate in the following events and observances this month. For more information, call 570-587-5663.

Thursday, Aug. 1: VFW House Committee meeting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the VFW monthly meeting at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4: “Happy birthday, U.S. Coast Guard” (229 years old; established 1790.)

Saturday, Aug. 9: enjoy the musical entertainment of “Marilyn Kennedy” at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17: Post Officer Training Institute (OTI). Coffee and donuts at 8 a.m.; Training begins at 9 a.m.; Lunch at post 7963, 272 Main St., Eynon at 9 a.m. (Casual Dress with VFW Cap).

Saturday, Aug. 31: 10th Annual VFW Auxiliary Golf Tournament at Emanon Country Club, 543 Old State Road,Falls. Cost is $85 per golfer (captain and crew format). A sign-up sheet is available inside the VFW. Refreshments and snacks will be provided at the course. Includes prizes, raffle, thank you gift, hors d’oeuvres and dinner at the VFW following the tournament. FullCircle will perform feel good favorite songs on the 1960s-’80s at 8 p.m. at the post.