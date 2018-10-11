SUBMITTED PHOTO The Arcadia Chorale, NEPA’s premier chamber choir, will open the 2018-2019 Arts at First Presbyterian concert season with a program of “Love Songs” Sunday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. The concert is open to the public, free of charge, but a free-will offering will be taken to help defray the cost of the event. For more information call the church at 570-586-6306 or visit fpccs.org.