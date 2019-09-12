Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED ARTWORK Artwork by Brooke Wandall to be featured for the next five weeks at The Gathering Place. SUBMITTED ARTWORK Artwork by Brooke Wandall to be featured for the next five weeks at The Gathering Place.

CLARKS SUMMIT — The work of artist Brooke Wandall will be featured for the next five weeks at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. A reception on Friday, Sept. 13, free to the public, will open the exhibit.

Wandall is a graduate of Marywood University and lives outside Scranton with her two children. She draws inspiration from the natural setting of NEPA.

“My artwork reflects the moods of the seasons that surround me in this beautiful area,” she says.

An American abstract artist, Wandall fills her paintings with color and joy.

“I’m in love with the process,” she says. “Reworking and making a painting come together is a joy.”

In addition to the Friday night opening, Wandall’s work will be on display at The Gathering Place each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. and Friday from noon to 2 p.m. For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-563-2402.